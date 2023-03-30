Urvashi Rautela trolled for wearing '24-carat nanogold' face mask in public, netizens call her 'female Raj Kundra'

Urvashi Rautela/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Urvashi Rautela has often been trolled in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. It was claimed that the actress stalked the cricketer to Australia and even to the Mumbai hospital where he was being treated after his major accident in December last year.

On Thursday, March 30, Urvashi was once again mercilessly trolled on social media. However, the reason was not related to the Delhi Capitals player Pant this time. The actress was spotted wearing a '24-carat nanogold' face mask on the streets of Mumbai by the paparazzi.

In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urvashi is seen in a multi-coloured nightwear with a face mask and netizens have compared the actress with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra as he too doesn't show his face to the media wearing face masks or even helmet.

One netizen wrote, "Is she inspired by Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra", while another added, "Makeup kuch jyada hi ho gaya hai (She has done too much makeup)". A netizen also commented, "Who is this...Raj Kundra's sister". "Lagta hai Haldi Ki rasam beech mein chod ke bhaag aayi (It seems she has run away from her own Haldi ceremony)", read another comment.

Talking about Urvashi's Bollywood films, she has appeared in numerous films like Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great in which she made her acting debut in 2013, Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4. The actress was most recently seen in an item song in Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu actioner Waltair Veerayya, which was released earlier this year.



