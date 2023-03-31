Search icon
Urvashi Rautela's extraordinary educational qualification: Bollywood diva wanted to become IAS officer

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela initially intended to study engineering, and in order to do so, she also started studying for the tough IIT admission exam, then known as the AIEEE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

In addition to her charm, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is well-known on social media for her academic ability. Urvashi Rautela, Miss Diva Universe 2015 and an Indian candidate for Miss Universe 2015, made headlines a few months ago over her standoff with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Here’s everthing about Urvashi Rautela’s educational qualification.

Urvashi finished her schooling at DAV School in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. She attended Gargi College in New Delhi for her graduation after completing her 12th grade studies. According to media reports, Urvashi scored 97% in class 12. The Delhi University-affiliated college for women only has strict entrance requirements for admission. Urvashi initially intended to study engineering, and in order to do so, she also started studying for the tough IIT admission exam, then known as the AIEEE.

Career took new turn

But destiny had other ideas. She ultimately competed in Miss Diva Universe, which completely altered the course of her career. She previously revealed in a media interview that she originally intended to become an aeronautical engineer or IAS officer rather than an actor. She has also participated in national basketball competitions.

Career before entering in Bollywood

Urvashi received her education at the Film Institute in New York before making her acting debut in Bollywood. She also received training in a variety of dance styles, including Broadway Jazz, Hip Hop, Contemporary Belly, Ballet, and Bharatnatyam.

Urvashi Rautela has a lengthy history of involvement in the fashion and beauty industries. She has triumphed in numerous pageants. She received the titles of "Miss Tourism Queen of the Year" and "Miss Asian Supermodel" in 2011. She got the titles of "Miss Diva" and "Miss Universe India" in 2015. She also oversees the "Urvashi Rautela Foundation," a group that assists people in terms of health and education.

