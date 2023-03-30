60kg cake, doors of flowers, choppers for photography: Stunning details of Rs 500 crore Indian wedding

Shristi Mittal's extravagant wedding| Photo: Pixabay

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is one of the richest men in the country. His daughter's wedding was a grand celebration that screamed wealth to the entire world. Similarly, Mittal's niece, Shristi Mittal tied the knot with Gulraj Behl in Barcelona in a three days long celebration.

Shristi got married in 2013 and the entire celebration was filled with top-class facilities. Over 500 guests were invited to the lavish wedding in Barcelona and donned a red and gold gown at her wedding.

The broom made a dramatic entry riding on horseback to the National Museum of Catalan Art. The guests were greeted with champagne served by immaculately dressed butlers. The chefs were specially flown from Thailand and India to cater the meal.

The newly wedded couple ended their wedding celebration with a 60 kilograms six-tiered cake followed by stunning fireworks. Reports also suggest that the wedding venue was decorated with exotic flowers and fancy lighting. As per reports, the entire expenditure of the wedding was over Rs 500 crore.