Suhana Khan hugs brother AbRam on beach, shares adorable photos

Credit: Suhana Khan/Instagram

On the last day of 2022, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped adorable photos with her younger brother AbRam while hugging and kissing her on the beach.

The Archies star Suhana, on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared three photos in which she can be seen posing with AbRam with the setting sun in the background. She can be seen hugging giving the little one. Sharing the photos, the actress dropped a heart emoji.

Earlier, she was seen partying in Dubai with Karan Johar, and Gauri Khan. Meanwhile, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan was recently honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award at Sharjah's International Book Fair for his contributions as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture. During the event, he was asked a couple of questions about his family and career.

On being asked how would his parents react to his achievements, SRK replied, "I think my mother would say first, ‘Tum bahut patle hogaye ho, thoda sa weight put on kar lo. Kaisa tumhara mooh ho gaya hai... andar-andar, tumhara kalle andar chale gaye hain...so eat a little more.” The audience laughed on his response.

Watch the video

Khan continued and added that his father would have been proud of his parenting skills. "I think my father and my mother both would be very proud of I think my one achievement… if I can call it an achievement, I think it is something we have to do and something we live by… I think they will be proud of the way we have been able to bring up my three children. I think they will be very happy,” SRK stated. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Shah Rukh appeared at the event in an all-black avatar, according to a fanclub video. He had hair that was backcombed. According to the actor's statement at the ceremony, he was given the prize for his "service to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity." A part of his speech, according to Hindustan Times read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

Read|Tunisha Sharma death: Co-star Parth Zutshi reveals late actress 'was little worried'