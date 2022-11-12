Shah Rukh Khan impresses fans with iconic Baazigar lines as he wins award in Sharjah

File photo

When Shah Rukh Khan attended the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, he was presented with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award. Many of his supporters showed up for the event, and videos and images are now making their way online.

Shah Rukh appeared at the event in an all-black avatar, according to a fanclub video. He had hair that was backcombed. According to the actor's statement at the ceremony, he was given the prize for his "service to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity."

A part of his speech, according to Hindustan Times read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

“All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.” - #ShahRukhKhan at Sharjah International Book Fair as he receives the award of International Icon of Cinema and Culture pic.twitter.com/YGmmUQ3FwU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

Shah Rukh then performed his famous, arms-outstretched-out stance from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while he was on stage. He provided the viewers with his famous dialogue in another video.

He also added lines from his movie Baazigar and made fans go gaga.

For the unversed, On Friday, November 11, Shah Rukh took to his social media handles and shared a collage of him and Deepika Padukome from all their four films and wished her well. He wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone".

Talking about SRK’s upcoming movie, Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Slated to release on January 25 next year, the film features John Abraham as the third lead in the film and will also star Salman Khan in a pivotal cameo in his Tiger avatar as Yash Raj Films create the spy universe merging Pathaan, Tiger, and War, which was also helmed by Anand in 2019.