Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone as she completes 15 years in Bollywood, Pathaan actress reacts

Deepika Padukone completed fifteen years in the Hindi film industry on Wednesday, November 9, when her first film Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, completed fifteen years of its release. The Piku actress is set to star opposite Shah Rukh in her next film too, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan.

Pathaan marks the fourth film in which the Swades actress is paired up with the Gehraiyaan actress as the two of them have also shared screen space in Rohit Shetty's comedy Chennai Express and Farah Khan's comedy Happy New Year, apart from the actress's debut film released in 2007.

On Friday, November 11, Shah Rukh took to his social media handles and shared a collage of him and Deepika from all their four films and wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone".

Deepika took to the comments section and wrote, "Words can do no justice to describe our love", and added a red heart emoji. Her husband Ranveer Singh, with whom she has shared screen space in three films namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, also replied "Special", with eyes filled with hearts emoji.







Talking about Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Slated to release on January 25 next year, the film features John Abraham as the third lead in the film and will also star Salman Khan in a pivotal cameo in his Tiger avatar as Yash Raj Films create the spy universe merging Pathaan, Tiger, and War, which was also helmed by Anand in 2019.