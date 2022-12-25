Tunisha Sharma death: Co-star Parth Zutshi reveals late actress 'was little worried'

Credit: Tunisha Sharma-Parth Zutshi/Instagram

On December 24, 20-year-old television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. Her co-star Parth Zutshi was called by the police, on Sunday, for questioning on the incident.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, Tunisha went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Mumbai: The police called me to ask about what was going on at the set of the show. I came to know she attempted suicide. We could see that she was a little worried though I can't comment on her internal matters: Parth Zutshi, Co-actor pic.twitter.com/IMZPaHxjMe — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

While speaking to the media outside the police station, Parth, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don’t have any idea, it was her internal matter."

He further added, "When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. After asking people I was told that she had actually passed away." Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Waliv Police revealed said that Tunisha’s co-star, Sheezan Khan (her rumoured boyfriend), has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Police officials said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles. On Saturday, As per a tweet by news agency ANI, Waliv Poice said in a statement, “Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.”

For the unversed, Tunisha, who made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. (With inputs from ANI)