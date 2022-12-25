Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Tunisha Sharma death: Co-star Parth Zutshi reveals late actress 'was little worried'

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Parth Zutshi, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, says that the actress was stressed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma death: Co-star Parth Zutshi reveals late actress 'was little worried'
Credit: Tunisha Sharma-Parth Zutshi/Instagram

On December 24, 20-year-old television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. Her co-star Parth Zutshi was called by the police, on Sunday, for questioning on the incident.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, Tunisha went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

While speaking to the media outside the police station, Parth, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don’t have any idea, it was her internal matter."

He further added, "When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. After asking people I was told that she had actually passed away." Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Waliv Police revealed said that Tunisha’s co-star, Sheezan Khan (her rumoured boyfriend), has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Police officials said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles. On Saturday, As per a tweet by news agency ANI, Waliv Poice said in a statement, “Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.”

Read|Tunisha Sharma Death: What post-mortem report revealed about actress' alleged suicide?

For the unversed, Tunisha, who made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.