Tunisha Sharma Death: What post-mortem report revealed about actress' alleged suicide?

Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24. Several rumours circulated about the actress's pregnancy. The postmortem was completed at JJ hospital in Mumbai during the early hours on December 25. As previously reported, the actress killed herself by hanging herself, and the pregnancy rumours have now been proven false.

The death of 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma occurred on December 24. She allegedly committed herself by hanging herself in the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan. The two shared screen time in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. In the wee hours of morning,

Tunisha's body was sent to JJ hospital in Mumbai for a postmortem. It has been determined in the report that Tunisha died from asphyxiation. There were no visible signs of injury on her body,

On December 25th, a postmortem was performed on TV actress Tunisha Sharma at JJ hospital in Mumbai. The autopsy was conducted by a group of four or five medical practitioners. Around 11 am, her body was to be released to her family members.

According to latest reports, her cremation will now take place on Monday. The cremation was expected to take place on Sunday at 4 p.m., according to previous reports. The most recent information, however, indicates that her cremation will take place on December 26.