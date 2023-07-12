Headlines

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

Farah Khan once revealed that due to Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "egos," Om Shanti Om didn't become a Rs 100 crore film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Om Shanti Om was a blockbuster movie that introduced Deepika Padukone to the Bollywood industry. The movie clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawaariya and still managed to collect Rs 83 crore at the box office. Opening about the same, filmmaker Farah Khan had revealed in an old interview, why the movie couldn’t collect Rs 100 crore. 

A video from Farah Khan’s interview is going viral on social media wherein she can be heard talking about the reason behind Om Shanti Om not grossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. In an interview with Film Companion, she said, “Because everybody wanted to come on the same date. It’s always the ego problem. You live and learn. That was the first time my movie was clashing with somebody, and Shah Rukh Khan was very gungho, and Sanjay was also very gungho. It just became really bad.” 

She added, “I feel so bad if they had not released with us, we would have been the first movie in the history of Bollywood to earn Rs 100 crore. We stopped short at Rs 83 crore or something, and it was a record that we set 10 years back. That 13 crore was what Sawariyaa made.”

Reacting to Farah Khan’s claims, one of the users wrote, “Her disappointment for not earning that 13cr is bigger than OSO earned 83cr. Reminds me of those topper girls.” Another commented, “The film put DP miles ahead of Sonam, a nepo babe with an accent, having good karma to be born as her father’s daughter. No wonder Sonam can’t let go of the grudge after all these years.” Another wrote, “True if Om Shanti Om released now, it would have been a gigantic success.” Another comment read, “Even if it had missed Rs 100 crore, Om Shanti Om could have become an all-time high grosser which it missed due to clash.”

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood. She shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and impressed everyone with their chemistry. The movie also starred Shreyas Talpade, Kiran Kher, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The movie clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawaariya which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

