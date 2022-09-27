Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend couple's reception in Mumbai?

Judi Dench-Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal-Gerard Butler/Reuters-Instagram-Reuters

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception ceremony are Ali's co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

If reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also reportedly invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list.

Richa and Ali's wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi.

The D-day will be held in Mumbai on October 4.

READ: Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha to skip 'no phone policy' at their wedding

Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner. For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner.

The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Recently, Richa took to social media to confirm her October wedding with Ali in the sweetest way possible. She tweeted an image that read, "New Life, Loading." Richa captioned it, "can`t wait for October."

As soon as Richa shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.