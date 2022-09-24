Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha to skip 'no phone policy' at their wedding

Ali Fazal Richa Chadha

Unlike other filmy couples, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal don’t like anything conventional and are always the ones to do something different. The actors' wedding prep is currently in full swing and from whatever one can see they have some quirky elements lined up for their wedding celebrations including their invites.

As per the latest development, the actors have decided to skip the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”. The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

After dating for almost a decade, B-town couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married, their fans have been waiting for their wedding ever since they started seeing each other. They first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.

After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. As per the ANI report, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

For the unversed, Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married in April 2020 but they had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha said, “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage." On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, Heeramandi. Whereas Richa will next be seen with Ali in Fukrey 3.