Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding festivities to take place in Delhi and Mumbai, details here

B-town couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married, their fans have been waiting for their wedding ever since they started dating. They first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.

After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. As per the ANI report, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

For the unversed, Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married in April 2020 but they had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha said, “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave.”

Talking about Ali, she said that he is very caring about everyone. “I really like that he's very caring, he's a very caring partner. And not just with me, he cares about everybody around him, that's something I love. What do I dislike...well (pauses again)...he leaves his things here and there, then he forgets (about them), then he panics and starts looking for them,” she said.

Earlier, Richa Chadha gave her view on the mega-success of pan-India films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and why south cinema has overtaken Hindi moviegoers by storm. While interacting with Indian Express for her upcoming podcast Baby Doll, Chadha emphasised the fact that regional filmmakers and distributors have got their calculations right. Richa said, "In terms of numbers and ticket prices, they’ve got their math right. That’s why a Master opens to such numbers because a very dedicated fan club of a south megastar ventures out and watches the film."

She further added, "Unlike the Hindi film industry and its greedy film distributors, there they keep the ticket at Rs 100-400 even if it's a hit. But over here, due to a ticket priced above Rs 400, footfall will decrease. The audience will pay for food and beverage. Naturally, cinema will suffer. It has more to do with the distribution.” The Oye Lucky Lucky Oye actress further added that today a sellable star charges a bomb for a film, but it hardly collects 1/3rd of it on the film's opening day. Chadha stated that she doesn't see the reduction in ticket price here unless it is forced to. Richa stated an example saying that recently, a film was released and she was assured that it will come on OTT soon. The leads had their noses up in the air, and when the collection on the first day came, it was less than one-third of what the hero charges. The actress asked, "If this happens, how will your math work out?" Chadha feels that "The bigger stakeholders in the business should take the onus if cinema has to survive.” (With inputs from ANI)