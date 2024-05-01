Viral video: Man makes 'AC' with fridge and cooler, netizens say 'India is not for beginners'

Social media users react to a viral video showcasing a man's unconventional air conditioning setup involving a refrigerator and a cooler.

Social media platforms erupted in a flurry of reactions to a viral video capturing an inventive attempt to beat the heat using an unconventional air conditioning arrangement. Shared by user Eminent Woke on April 30, the footage showcased a man peacefully slumbering amidst the cooling breeze generated by a combination of a refrigerator and a cooler.

How to use your refrigerator as air conditio pic.twitter.com/QAW8QWLWmx — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) April 30, 2024

In the video, the man appeared contentedly asleep in front of the makeshift cooling setup, with a cooler strategically positioned in front of an open refrigerator. Rather than receiving accolades for his innovative approach, however, the man faced a barrage of criticism from netizens.

Commentary on the video ranged from skepticism to outright dismissal of its effectiveness. "Someone failed in thermodynamics," remarked one user, reflecting a sentiment echoed by others in the comments section. The caption of the video itself, titled "How to use your refrigerator as air conditioner," drew further scrutiny.

Critics were quick to point out potential flaws in the setup, suggesting that instead of cooling the room, it might actually contribute to heating it. "As per the law of physics, this results in heating up the room and not cooling it," asserted one commenter. Another user expressed concern about potential malfunctions, stating, "This will further heat up the room. And the fridge will malfunction."

Some users questioned the cost-effectiveness of the arrangement, deeming it an extravagant yet futile endeavor. "Seems like an expensive way to do nothing," remarked one skeptic.