Meet actress who became star at 6, was India's youngest crorepati at age 10, worked with Salman, Sunny Deol; is worth...

There was a time when the word ‘lakhpati’ meant a lot. This was when Rs 1 lakh referred to a large sum of money. This was replaced by crorepati as the 21st century arrived. Film stars easily become crorepatis, as many of them charge that amount for a couple of films itself. But to be one by the age of 10 is no mean feat, something only one actress has achieved till date.

Ruhaanika Dhawan is a child artiste best known for her appearance in several hit TV shows. The actress, born in 2007, began her acting career in 2012 with a small role in the show Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. This was followed by her breakthrough role as Rihu (and later Pihu) in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she starred from 2013-19. Her appearance on the show made her a star at the age of 6. In 2014, she made her film debut with a small role in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Two years later, she appeared with Sunny Deol in Ghayal Once Again. By the time she was 10, reports stated that Ruhaanika was already worth several crores courtesy her film and TV appearances. Many stated that this made her the youngest self-made crorepati in India, all of 10.

Ruhaanika has continued to appear in TV shows, featuring in Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi as well as Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actress appeared in news in 2022 when she purchased a plush Rs 4-crore house in Mumbai, yet again, becoming one of the youngest stars in Bollywood and television industry to do so. While Ruhaanika has not appeared in a show or film since 2021, she continues to be active on social media, where she enjoys a sizable following. Ruhaanika has over 2 million followers on Instagram. The actress is reportedly worth over Rs 8 crore currently.

