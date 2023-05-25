Meet Ruhaanika Dhawan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star who owns lavish house in Mumbai worth Rs 4 crore at age 15

Headlines

Haryana: Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested for Nuh violence, gets bail

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

Latest fixed deposit rates: List of 5 small finance banks that offer up to 9.5% returns on FDs for senior citizens

Haryana: Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested for Nuh violence, gets bail

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

10 symptoms of Omega-3 deficiency

B12 deficiency: 10 foods rich in vitamin B12

Top predators that hunt the mighty hyenas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

‘10% of South’s movie business is not back due to Bollywood films not clicking', says PVR founder Ajay Bijli

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

Television

Meet Ruhaanika Dhawan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star who owns lavish house in Mumbai worth Rs 4 crore at age 15

Here's all you need to know about the 15-year-old television actress, Ruhaanika Dhawan who owns a house worth Rs 4 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Ruhaanika Dhawan, a television actress popularly known for her role as Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is just 15 years old and is a proud owner of a house worth Rs 4 crore in Mumbai.

 

Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan?

Born on September 25, 2007, Ruhaanika Dhawan belongs from Mumbai. The actress studies at IGCSE school and has recently passed her class 10th with flying colors. Her father Mr. Dhawan is a trader by profession and her mother Dolly Dhawan is a housewife. The actress revealed in an interview that she is very close to her grandmother.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan Career

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan made her debut at the age of 12 with the soap opera Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein wherein she played the role of Aashi. Later she played an important role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She won the audiences’ hearts with her performance as Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in the show. 

Ruhanika also made a cameo in Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014. In 2016, she bagged the role of Ananya Bansal in Sunny Deol’s Ghayal Once Again.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan awards

Ruhaanika Dhawan bagged the award for Most Popular Child Artiste-Female at Indian Telly Awards for the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan house

 

Recently, Ruhanika Dhawan achieved another milestone as the actress bought her dream house in Mumbai. Sharing the photos her abode, she wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all. To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful .. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them.”

She further added, “Special mention to my mother who is some magician she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit #dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings.”

According to reports the actress has bought two adjacent flats worth Rs 4 crore in the posh Lokhandwala complex. As she is a minor, the house is registered on her mother's name. 

Ruhaanika Dhawan Instagram

Ruhaanika Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following and has 1.9 M followers on Instagram. The actress’ Instagram highlights tell that the actress is into gymnastics and has also learned MMA. Not only this, the actress is also into dancing and was seen practicing Kathak.

According to a report from Times of India, the actress charges over Rs 15000 per episode and has an estimated net worth of $ 1 million which equals to Rs 8 crore (approx)

Read Ruhaanika Dhawan passes Class X with flying colours, says she was scrutinised by people: 'I studied hard'

 

