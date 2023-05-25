Meet Ruhaanika Dhawan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star who owns lavish house in Mumbai worth Rs 4 crore at age 15

Here's all you need to know about the 15-year-old television actress, Ruhaanika Dhawan who owns a house worth Rs 4 crore.

Ruhaanika Dhawan, a television actress popularly known for her role as Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is just 15 years old and is a proud owner of a house worth Rs 4 crore in Mumbai.

Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan?

Born on September 25, 2007, Ruhaanika Dhawan belongs from Mumbai. The actress studies at IGCSE school and has recently passed her class 10th with flying colors. Her father Mr. Dhawan is a trader by profession and her mother Dolly Dhawan is a housewife. The actress revealed in an interview that she is very close to her grandmother.

Ruhaanika Dhawan Career

Ruhaanika Dhawan made her debut at the age of 12 with the soap opera Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein wherein she played the role of Aashi. Later she played an important role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She won the audiences’ hearts with her performance as Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in the show.

Ruhanika also made a cameo in Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014. In 2016, she bagged the role of Ananya Bansal in Sunny Deol’s Ghayal Once Again.

Ruhaanika Dhawan awards

Ruhaanika Dhawan bagged the award for Most Popular Child Artiste-Female at Indian Telly Awards for the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ruhaanika Dhawan house

Recently, Ruhanika Dhawan achieved another milestone as the actress bought her dream house in Mumbai. Sharing the photos her abode, she wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all. To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful .. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them.”

She further added, “Special mention to my mother who is some magician she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit #dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings.”

According to reports the actress has bought two adjacent flats worth Rs 4 crore in the posh Lokhandwala complex. As she is a minor, the house is registered on her mother's name.

Ruhaanika Dhawan Instagram

Ruhaanika Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following and has 1.9 M followers on Instagram. The actress’ Instagram highlights tell that the actress is into gymnastics and has also learned MMA. Not only this, the actress is also into dancing and was seen practicing Kathak.

According to a report from Times of India, the actress charges over Rs 15000 per episode and has an estimated net worth of $ 1 million which equals to Rs 8 crore (approx)

