Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Ruhaanika Dhawan passes Class X with flying colours, says she was scrutinised by people: 'I studied hard'

Ruhannika Dhawan shared the news on her social media saying that she was always scrutinised by people due to her career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Ruhaanika Dhawan passes Class X with flying colours, says she was scrutinised by people: 'I studied hard'
Ruhannika Dhawan posing with her mother

Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, popularly known for her character Pihu in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has cleared her Class X examination. Born in 2007, Ruhaanika has been in the limelight for 7-8 years. Dhawan shared the news of her academic achievement on her Instagram and even stated that it has been a challenge for her as she was always scrutinised by people, asking 'does she even study?' 

Ruhaanika shared the news with a photo in which she is posing with her mother, holding her examination certification. Dhawan captioned the photo with a long post saying, "SatnamWaheguru. It all ends today. ME vs. TEST. I Made sure I win! And this was only possible with sheer hard work! There is no substitute for hard work” – Thomas Edison." She further wrote, "To be honest this was a bigger challenge for me as I was always being scrutinised with people passing comments on me, DOES SHE EVEN STUDY? Yes, I study and I Studied hard! 10th grade passed with flying colours. Yahoo." 

Here's the post

As soon as she shared the post, netizens congratulated her. An internet user wrote, "Woooohooooo Ruhi congratulations beta." Another internet user wrote, "I really love the way you manege your things baby keep going guys don't judge them and think they don't study after seeing them acting or do some reels video every child needs time to play do fun and study too which kind of parents who doesn't want a child to study no one." A netizen wrote, "Congratulations baby." Another netizen wrote, "Wow my star many congratulations." Apart from Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhannika has also starred in Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal Once Again (2016)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.