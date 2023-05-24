Ruhaanika Dhawan passes Class X with flying colours, says she was scrutinised by people: 'I studied hard'

Ruhannika Dhawan posing with her mother

Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, popularly known for her character Pihu in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has cleared her Class X examination. Born in 2007, Ruhaanika has been in the limelight for 7-8 years. Dhawan shared the news of her academic achievement on her Instagram and even stated that it has been a challenge for her as she was always scrutinised by people, asking 'does she even study?'

Ruhaanika shared the news with a photo in which she is posing with her mother, holding her examination certification. Dhawan captioned the photo with a long post saying, "SatnamWaheguru. It all ends today. ME vs. TEST. I Made sure I win! And this was only possible with sheer hard work! There is no substitute for hard work” – Thomas Edison." She further wrote, "To be honest this was a bigger challenge for me as I was always being scrutinised with people passing comments on me, DOES SHE EVEN STUDY? Yes, I study and I Studied hard! 10th grade passed with flying colours. Yahoo."

Here's the post

As soon as she shared the post, netizens congratulated her. An internet user wrote, "Woooohooooo Ruhi congratulations beta." Another internet user wrote, "I really love the way you manege your things baby keep going guys don't judge them and think they don't study after seeing them acting or do some reels video every child needs time to play do fun and study too which kind of parents who doesn't want a child to study no one." A netizen wrote, "Congratulations baby." Another netizen wrote, "Wow my star many congratulations." Apart from Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhannika has also starred in Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal Once Again (2016)