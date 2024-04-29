Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

UGC-NET exam 2024 postponed to avoid clash with UPSC prelims, check new exam date here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Dry fruits that can help speed up weight loss

5 hydrating beverages packed with electrolytes

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife's latest pics go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

He had dropped out of school and moved to the Middle East in 1987 to establish the family’s first international store in Abu Dhabi.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made success stories are most extraordinary and inspiring. One such motivational success story is of Joy Alukkas, the chairman and managing director of the jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas.

As per the Forbes list of the 100 richest Indians, Joy Alukkasbeco became the richest jeweller in India with a rank 50, his estimated net worth is $4.4 billion.

He climbed 19 positions, moving from 69th on the previous list to 50th on the most recent one. 

Alukkas is serving as chairperson of a multi-national jewellery retail chain, Joyalukkas Group. His father, Varghese Alukkas, started the first jewellery store in Kerala’s Thrissur, in 1956. In 2007, he founded the world's largest gold & diamond jewellery showroom and a "Diamond Cave" in Chennai. 

Joy had dropped out of school and moved to the Middle East in 1987 to establish the family’s first international store in Abu Dhabi. Later, he go separated from family to start his own company, Joyalukkas, which has over 9000 people and 100 locations across India and 60 abroad. In Chennai, he also owns the largest gold jewellery retail store in the world.

As per a press release of the jewellery company, Joyalukkas made a turnover of Rs 14,513 crore and a net profit of Rs 899 crore in FY2023. 

He now aspires to expand the showrooms in India to 130, and to grow its presence in North India.

Meanwhile, Alukka's wife Jolly Joy is the managing director of the Joyalukkas Foundation, and their son John Paul is the managing director of the global jewellery industry.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement