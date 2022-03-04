Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat starrer ‘Fukrey 3’ begins filming, Varun Sharma aka Chucha confirms

Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is gearing up for the release of ‘Fukrey 3’. That's right, you read that correctly. Following the huge success of ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, the crew is back with ‘Fukrey 3’, the third edition in the franchise.

As the three-year anniversary of ‘Fukrey Returns’ approached, Sidhwani took to social media to tease the third part in the series. Varun Sharma aka Chucha too announced the movie on his Instagram account. Yesterday was the first day of shooting for the film. An image of the film's clapboard was shared on social media. Varun wrote, “Shuru Hogayi!!! Jai Mata Dii”

The announcement, of course, came as a nice surprise to watchers, netizens, and fans, and it invariably sparked a rush of excitement among them. They can't wait to see the gang reunite on the big screen and work their magic again.

The 'Fukrey' franchise is unquestionably one of Indian cinema's cult favourites. The franchise has delivered a wholesome experience to cinemagoers in the country, with a cast that works beautifully together, irresistible on-screen chemistry, catchy music, and rib-tickling humour. 'Fukrey' was launched in 2013, and 'Fukrey Returns' was released in 2017. Five years later, production on 'Fukrey 3' has begun with a bang.

‘Fukrey’ follows four buddies, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Sharma, and Manjot Singh, as they strive to get easy money in whatever way they can, which gets them into problems. Fans are looking forward to the third instalment, which promises a lot of laughs and fun.