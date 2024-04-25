Vidya Balan recalls being bullied, made fun of her Heyy Babyy costumes during award show: 'I was forbidden from...'

Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her recent release Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film opened to mixed response from the audience and is struggling at the box office too. The actress in a recent interview talked about how she was 'bullied, made fun of' for one of her movies' outfits at an award show.

Vidya Balan said in an interview on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel that she was ridiculed at an award show for her Heyy Babyy outfit. The actress said, “Actually, I have not watched Heyy Babyy more than once, but I do think… I didn’t have the guts to watch it, so I don’t know how I have done in that.” Vidya acknowledged that the reception for her in the film was “terrible.” She further talked about whether Bollywood was ever unfair to her and said, "A few people were threatened. I don’t know if that was because I was too good or they just felt they weren’t good enough."

The actress then recalled getting Na-Real awards at Filmfare Awards 2008 for her Heyy Babyy costumes and said, "When they told me they're going to give me the Na-Real award, I said, ‘Why me? My clothes are not just my choice, right?’ At that time, I was too new to have an opinion on anything. So they said, ‘No, we’re just doing this fun segment so we're going to give you this award.' So I said, ‘Fine, but I’m going to share it with the costume designer and the director, and they said, ‘No, you mustn’t do that.' And that, I think, is not nice."

She added how she felt alone after she called out director Sajid Khan and Manish Malhotra while receiving the award and had her first major tryst with nepotism. She said, "At that night, I was shattered. I was shattered because I was very alone. I realized that yes, it does make a difference when you don't come from a film family. Because no one outside you is looking out for you. It felt like bullying to me. It was, it undoubtedly was. Just because I don't come with a certain shield, you can't… I thought it was a joke so it was okay. But when I realised I was the only one being made fun of, it wasn't funny anymore."

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is currently seen in Do aur Do Pyaar which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D'Cruz along with others in key roles. She will be next seen playing Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

