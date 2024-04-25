Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Ranbir Kapoor flop broke his heart, filmmaker quit directing films after failure, later became cult classic on TV

Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell in Mahadev betting app IPL streaming case

Vidya Balan recalls being bullied, made fun of her Heyy Babyy costumes during award show: 'I was forbidden from...'

Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Meet single mother who started business from garage at 45, faced trouble in marriage, she is one of India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Ranbir Kapoor flop broke his heart, filmmaker quit directing films after failure, later became cult classic on TV

Viral video: Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend before takeoff, internet hearts it

Meet single mother who started business from garage at 45, faced trouble in marriage, she is one of India's...

When does your blood sugar level require insulin?

8 fruits to eat on empty stomach for maximum benefits

Who is the owner of Delhi's Khan Market?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell in Mahadev betting app IPL streaming case

Meet actor who became famous for playing young Amitabh Bachchan, was a superstar, then quit acting to..

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vidya Balan recalls being bullied, made fun of her Heyy Babyy costumes during award show: 'I was forbidden from...'

Vidya Balan recalls feeling 'bullied and shattered' after being ridiculed for her Heyy Babyy costumes at an award show.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Vidya Balan's look from Heyy Babyy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her recent release Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film opened to mixed response from the audience and is struggling at the box office too. The actress in a recent interview talked about how she was 'bullied, made fun of' for one of her movies' outfits at an award show. 

Vidya Balan said in an interview on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel that she was ridiculed at an award show for her Heyy Babyy outfit. The actress said, “Actually, I have not watched Heyy Babyy more than once, but I do think… I didn’t have the guts to watch it, so I don’t know how I have done in that.” Vidya acknowledged that the reception for her in the film was “terrible.” She further talked about whether Bollywood was ever unfair to her and said, "A few people were threatened. I don’t know if that was because I was too good or they just felt they weren’t good enough."

The actress then recalled getting Na-Real awards at Filmfare Awards 2008 for her Heyy Babyy costumes and said, "When they told me they're going to give me the Na-Real award, I said, ‘Why me? My clothes are not just my choice, right?’ At that time, I was too new to have an opinion on anything. So they said, ‘No, we’re just doing this fun segment so we're going to give you this award.' So I said, ‘Fine, but I’m going to share it with the costume designer and the director, and they said, ‘No, you mustn’t do that.' And that, I think, is not nice." 

She added how she felt alone after she called out director Sajid Khan and Manish Malhotra while receiving the award and had her first major tryst with nepotism. She said, "At that night, I was shattered. I was shattered because I was very alone. I realized that yes, it does make a difference when you don't come from a film family. Because no one outside you is looking out for you. It felt like bullying to me. It was, it undoubtedly was. Just because I don't come with a certain shield, you can't… I thought it was a joke so it was okay. But when I realised I was the only one being made fun of, it wasn't funny anymore." 

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is currently seen in Do aur Do Pyaar which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D'Cruz along with others in key roles. She will be next seen playing Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Secret Service agent protecting US Vice President Kamala Harris removed after brawl with other officers

Elevating Consumer Trust: The Rise of Star Evaluator in the Online Review Landscape

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes big announcement, unveils new free…

C-Suite Calling: Actionable Insights for Sustainable Growth Powered by Digital Trust

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement