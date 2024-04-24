Meet man, his family’s net worth is whopping Rs 30319 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Rajiv Poddar is distinctly linked to the family of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to the daughter of Manoj Modi, the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani.

Rajiv Poddar is son of billionaire Arvind Poddar who is the chairman and managing director of Balkrishna Industries which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 45200 crore. Known for popular BKT tyres, Balkrishna Industries provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles. While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Although not many people know about this, Rajiv Poddar is distinctly linked to the family of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to the daughter of Manoj Modi, the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani. Modi takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

Rajiv Poddar’s father Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.