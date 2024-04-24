Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

'PM Modi scared of...': Rahul Gandhi calls party manifesto 'revolutionary', backs redistribution of wealth

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, personal details can be leaked if…

Meet actress who left career as psychologist for films; beat Katrina, Kriti Sanon, Yami, Vidya at box office at age 23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

Meet actress who left career as psychologist for films; beat Katrina, Kriti Sanon, Yami, Vidya at box office at age 23

Health benefits of drinking almond milk 

8 animals only found in Thar desert

How to make summer detox water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor, whose mega Bollywood debut got shelved, first film flopped, left Squid Game for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Meet actress who left career as psychologist for films; beat Katrina, Kriti Sanon, Yami, Vidya at box office at age 23

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

A film made by FTII students has made it to the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival this year

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

article-main
BTS shot from the filming of Sunflowers Were The First Ones to Know
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by four students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been selected for La Cinef Competitive section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The film, directed by Chidanand S Naik, will compete with 17 other shorts for three La Cinef prizes, which will be awarded at a ceremony on May 23 in the Bunuel Theatre. The segment is dedicated to showcasing film school fiction or animated films, a press release from the festival organisers said.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has cinematography by Suraj Thakur, editing by Manoj V and sound by Abhishek Kadam. It presents the story of an elderly woman who steals the village's rooster that throws the community into disarray. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady's family into exile, according to the official plotline.

For the 27 edition of La Cinef, the organisers received 2,263 entries from film schools all over the world.

"This year's programme reflects the geographic mobility of film students, with a Singaporean director in Australia, an Indian and a Lithuanian in the UK, a Russian in the Czech Republic and three shorts made at American schools by Russian, Chinese and British filmmakers," the press release said.

The Pune-based premiere film institute also shared the news on its official handle on social media platform X and congratulated its students for the feat.

"Many congratulations to our talented students Mr Chidanand Naik (Direction), Suraj Thakur (Camera), Manoj V (Editing) and Abhishek Kadam (Sound), for this big achievement," FTII said.

The short film is a production of the institute's TV Wing One-year program where four students from different disciplines -- direction, electronic cinematography, editing, sound -- worked together for one project as a year-end coordinated exercise, the institute said.

Other entries for the La Cinef section include Crow Man (Lebanon), Banished Love (China), The Chaos She Left Behind (Greece), In Spirito (Italy), Elevación (Mexico), The Deer's Tooth (Palestine), Plevel (Czech Republic), Forest of Echoes (South Korea), Withered Blossoms (Australia) and It's Not Time (Israel). Three films from the US and two each from the UK and France are also part of the lineup.

The jury, which includes Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, Paolo Moretti, Claudine Nougaret, Vladimir Perisic and Belgian actress Lubna Azabal, will select the winners of the La Cinef prizes as well as the Short Film Palme d'or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shane Bond tries to kiss Ex-MI skipper Rohit Sharma during IPL practice session, his reaction goes viral

The science behind Shilajit: How does it work on your body?

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, personal details can be leaked if…

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

3 best sites to buy Linkedin Connections (Real & Cheap)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement