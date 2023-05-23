Mouni Roy marks stunning debut at Cannes 2023 in yellow gown and sunglasses, BFF Disha Patani reacts

Mouni Roy makes stunning debut at Cannes 2023, BFF Disha Patani reacts

Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with her fans. The diva recently dropped stunning images from her Cannes debut and fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her first look at Cannes 2023 as she makes her debut in collaboration with Lenskart. The actress was seen wearing a yellow gown and sunglasses.

The actress posed on a terrace in Atelier Zuhra’s yellow one-shoulder gown. The actress completed her look with black sunglasses and a multicolored necklace. The actress captioned the post, “Bonjour Cannes.”

Mouni Roy’s bestfriends Disha Patani and Aashka Goradia also reacted to her post. Disha commented, “Omg soo beautiful” with several heart eyes emojis whereas Aashka wrote, “Gorgeous.” Fans were also awestruck by the actress’ look and showered praise in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Sunshine at Cannes.” Another comment read, “hottest and cutest.” Another wrote, “you look so stunning.” Another wrote, “Queen is here.”

While talking about making her Cannes debut, Mouni Roy said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

This year, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Dolly Singh, and many other Indian celebs are making their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma, and Guneet Monga also graced the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu in 2006. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. The actress recently featured in the movie Brahmastra which was a box office hit and her performance in the movie was also appreciated widely.

