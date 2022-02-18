Richa Chadha gives 'free hugs' to people on Mumbai streets, video goes VIRAL

Everyone appreciates the gesture of compassion, and who doesn't like a good hug? Richa Chadha, a Bollywood actress, took to the streets of Mumbai to give out hugs to help people feel better.

In the viral video, she was seen holding a sign that read ‘free hugs’ and people were spotted approaching her for a hug.

Take a look-

Some praised her deed, while others pointed out that doing so without a mask and offering direct hugs is not the best thing to do in these COVID times.

The actress had turned her attention to the grim realities of Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram account she wrote,

"Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive,"

"Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression',"

"Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee,"

Richa Chadda is a Hindi cinema actress who is most known for her role in the 'Fukrey' series. She performed as a supporting actor in various films after beginning in a small role in the comedy film 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' (2008). Her breakthrough came in the film noir gangster storey 'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012), when she won a Filmfare award for her performance as the defiant and foul-mouthed wife of a gangster.