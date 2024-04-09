Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

Ektaa Kapoor's recent production Crew is garnering praise from the audience as well as the critics. The crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office within 9 days and continues its dream run at the box office. The producer and filmmaker is now all set to entertain the audience with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ektaa Kapoor recalled the hate she received after Thank You For Coming was released and said that she'll have to hide again after the LSD2 release. Ektaa said, "It (Thank You For Coming) has left a very strange pain in my heart because of the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened."

She further added, "And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what’s gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I’ll have to hide again."

Recently, the first dose of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 left fans stunned, and before the makers released the video, they released a disclaimer that read, "Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. Just as we did in LSD 1, we are showing the same truth that is all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer because it shows the same thing happening all around us."

LSD 2 is a sequel to the groundbreaking found-footage anthology Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures. It also marked the debut of actor Rajkummar Rao. Now, in the sequel, a transwoman Bonita Rajpurohit is introduced as the first lead, and Abhinav Singh as the second lead. Also starring Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, it is slated to release in theatres on April 19. The film will clash at the box office with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy-starrer romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also hits cinemas on the same date.

