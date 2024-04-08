Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers introduce second lead Abhinav Singh as YouTuber Game Paapi, watch BTS video

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases in cinemas on April 19. Abhinav Singh will be seen playing a YouTuber named Game Paapi in the upcoming film.

After introducing transwoman Bonita Rajpurohit as the first lead in Ektaa Kapoor-produced and Dibakar-Banerjee-directed Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers introduced the film's second lead Abhinav Singh on Monday, April 8. Abhinav Singh will be playing a YouTuber named Gamer Paapi in the upcoming movie.

The production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes video on its social media channels showcasing how Abhinav Singh prepared for his role and how he was mentored by the director Dibakar Banerjee for his role. From watching videos to learning the mannerisms of a YouTuber, Abhinav and the team did regressive research to get into the skin of the character of a gamer. For the role of Gamer Paapi, the makers wanted an actor who looks like a teenager but also exudes an aura of an adult. After multiple auditions, the makers finally found Abhinav Singh and selected him for the role.

Also starring Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the sequel of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film. Love Sex Aur Dhokha starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Herry Tangri, and Amit Sial in the lead roles.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will release in cinemas on April 19. The film will clash at the box office with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy-starrer romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also hits cinemas on the same date.

