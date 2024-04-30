Meet daughter of one of India's richest women whose net net worth is Rs 26690 crore, she works as...

Children of many Indian billionaires are helping their parents run business empires. They work in key positions to expand their business empire. One such person is Aneesha Gandhi Tewari. She is one of the directors in the family-owned USV India. Aneesha is the daughter of Indian billionaire Leena Tewari, chairperson of USV India. The company was set up by Aneesha's father Vithal Gandhi with Revlon in 1961.

Aneesha is a molecular biologist with research experience in next-generation sequencing and developmental biology. She was appointed as one of the directors of USV's board in August 2022. Aneesha and her mother Leena keep a low profile. According to Forbes, Leena has a real-time net worth of Rs 26690 crore as of April 30. The 66-year-old is presently in 45th position in the Forbes Richest Indians list.

Her daughter Aneesha is the Head of Research at Curve Biosciences. She holds a Bachelor of Science - BS, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Brown University, USA. Aneesha has a PhD (2013-2019) in molecular biology from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Cambridge, USA. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also worked as a Junior Research Fellow at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

USV India is a USD 511 million revenue company. The privately held pharmaceutical company in Mumbai specializes in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs. It also provides API, Peptides, Biosimilars and Injectables among other things. In 2018, USV acquired German generics firm Juta Pharma for an undisclosed sum.

