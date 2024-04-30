Twitter
Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

This 31-year-old actress beat Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce to be called the most beautiful woman in the world as per a scientific study

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Jodie Comer (Image: Facebook)
The term ‘world’s most beautiful woman’ has been used for many celebrities over the years. From Cleopatra in the ancient days to actresses such as Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, or even Aishwarya Rai, all have been labelled most beautiful from time to time. But now, a scientific study claims to have found a definitive answer to this question, and the ‘winner’ may surprise everyone.

The most beautiful woman in the world, ‘according to science’, is...

Jodie Comer, the actress, has staked claim to be called the most beautiful woman in the world. To the uninitiated, Jodie is best known for her supporting role in the popular TV show Killing Eve. The 31-year-old has also worked in high-profile films like Free Guy and The Last Duel. In 2023, London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva used digital face-mapping technology to measure the facial features of several celebrities from around the world and compare them against the Greek golden ratio, considered the final word in aesthetics. In the end, Jodie Comer’s face was found to be 94.52% close to the Greek ideal, making her ‘scientifically proven’ to be the most beautiful woman in the world. Other high-scorers in the study were Zendaya (94.37%), Bella Hadid (94.35%), Beyonce (92.44%), Taylor Swift (91.64%), Kim Kardashian (91.28%), and Deepika Padukone (91.22%)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jodie Comer (@jodiemcomer)

What is the golden ratio?

The golden ratio is a mathematical concept, first devised by the Greeks. The concept says that the nearer anything’s features are to the ratio of phi (roughly 1.618), the more aesthetic it looks. The golden ratio is naturally found in flowers, clouds, and even animals, as well as human bodies. Surgeons and beauty experts measure facial elements, such as gap between the nose, mouth, and eyes, matching them with the golden ratio. Leonardo da Vinci famously used the golden ratio in his works, most notably in the Mona Lisa.


Leonardo da Vinci made the Mona Lisa as per the Golden Ratio

Other women that have been called the most beautiful in the world

However, Jodie Comer’s triumph in this exercise needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. The reason is that the same study conducted by the same doctor revealed two other women as ‘winners’ in previous years. In 2022, Bella Hadid had been called the most beautiful woman in the world as per golden ratio, while in 2021, it had been Amber Heard. Chances are that this year or in the future, someone could take the crown from Jodie too as the sample size of the study keeps increasing with more celebs included every year. Other women, who have been called the most beautiful women in the world by various publications in the past, include Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kate Winslet, Madhubala, Elizabeth Taylor, Bo Derek, Marilyn Monroe, and Ava Gardner.

