Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Majestic EA Debuts Revolutionary Forex Trading Automation on MetaTrader 5

Add Me to Search: Create a people card on Google Search

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

First picture of Earth taken from space 20 years ago

7 hanging plants to invite wealth

Stomach ulcer diet: Which foods to eat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

PSEB class 12th students must get at least 33 per cent in all subjects and overall to pass the Punjab Board class 12 examination.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Punjab Board 12th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has declared the class 8 and 12 results 2024. The result was announced on Tuesday (April 30) around 4:20 pm. Students can check their results on the official website -- pseb.ac.in. PSEB students need their registration number/ roll number and password to check the scorecard.

However, PSEB will activate the result link of Punjab Board Classes 8 and 12 for scorecards from 10 am on May 1. Students will have to log in using their roll number and security code to access the scorecard. 

Steps to check Punjab Board Class 12th Results 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB pseb.ac.in. Get the direct link here

Step 2: Click on the Punjab board 8th/12th result 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your Punjab board result 2024 will be shown on the screen. Take a printout for further use.

Class 12th board examinations were conducted this year from February 13 to March 30. About 3 lakh students sat for the Punjab Board Class 12 annual exams. Overall passing percentage is 92.47 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. Girls passed with 95.14 per cent, while boys passed with 90.25 per cent.

READ | CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, who failed 35 times, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet man who broke UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi's record of...

'Received pen drive with 3,000 obscene videos': BJP leader's claim about Prajwal Revanna in alleged 'sex scandal'

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

Viral video: Man squeezes his body through tennis racquet, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement