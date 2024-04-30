PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

PSEB class 12th students must get at least 33 per cent in all subjects and overall to pass the Punjab Board class 12 examination.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has declared the class 8 and 12 results 2024. The result was announced on Tuesday (April 30) around 4:20 pm. Students can check their results on the official website -- pseb.ac.in. PSEB students need their registration number/ roll number and password to check the scorecard.

However, PSEB will activate the result link of Punjab Board Classes 8 and 12 for scorecards from 10 am on May 1. Students will have to log in using their roll number and security code to access the scorecard.

Steps to check Punjab Board Class 12th Results 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB pseb.ac.in. Get the direct link here

Step 2: Click on the Punjab board 8th/12th result 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your Punjab board result 2024 will be shown on the screen. Take a printout for further use.

Class 12th board examinations were conducted this year from February 13 to March 30. About 3 lakh students sat for the Punjab Board Class 12 annual exams. Overall passing percentage is 92.47 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. Girls passed with 95.14 per cent, while boys passed with 90.25 per cent.

