Kashmera Shah opens up on Govinda attending Arti Singh’s wedding, blessing her sons: ‘Now I can proudly show my kids...'

Recently, Govinda put an end to the rift with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah at rest as he graced Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai. Kashmera has now reacted to the superstar gracing the special occasion and blessing her kids.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah expressed her happiness about Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding and said, "Of course, it was Arti’s big day toh woh sabse bada highlight tha. And then, the biggest and the most special moment for me was that mere bachchon ko ChiChi mama ka aashirwaad mila. They met him for the first time."

She further added that his presence marks a fresh beginning in the family and said, "Chi Chi mama blessing my kids without any malice marks a new beginning of our relationship with him. Woh mere mama-sasur hain, and now, my sons will also be able to know their granddad. I can now proudly sit and show them all his movies and songs. My kids were happy to finally meet him."

The actress, however, added that she didn't get much time to interact with him as she was the host of the wedding, however, she did touch his feet to take his blessings. She said, "But yes, I did bend to touch his feet, though he didn’t let me. He was so warm to me, I am touched. Even Yash (Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja) came, usko mene 10-11 saal ka bachha dekha tha. After meeting Arti, Yash wanted to meet my kids. They all met their cousins for the first time. I had promised my sons that your elder brother is coming so they were waiting ki bhaiya kab aayenge.”

Kashmera concluded that she had a fight with Govinda's wife, Sunita, and not Govinda and hoped that though it might take time, things would get back to normal and they meet on some other occasion again and get okay. Meanwhile, Arti Singh's wedding with beau Dipak Chauhan was a lavish but intimate affair attended by stars like Karan Grover, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma, and TV stars like Mahira Sharma, Rashmi Desai, and others.

