Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed BluSmart touches new height, crosses more than Rs 5000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

8 Indian breakfast made from lentils 

Health benefits of zucchini 

7 animals with unique tails

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Kashmera Shah opens up on Govinda attending Arti Singh’s wedding, blessing her sons: ‘Now I can proudly show my kids...'

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

This actress swept floors and worked as a domestic help despite being from a very rich family

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

article-main
Shashikala in her heydays
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors enter the film industry to escape a life of poverty. The film world is treated by many as a method of ensuring riches for a comfortable life. But not all those who enter films come from impoverished background. This one particular actress, for instance, came from a rich family with a millionaire father. Yet, at one point, times became so hard that she was forced to work as domestic help.

The actress who worked as domestic help despite coming from rich family

Shashikala was born in a Marathi family in 1932. Her father was a prominent businessman in Maharashtra’s Solapur and young Shashikala had a privileged upbringing. But when she was in her teens, her father went bankrupt and the family fell on hard times. At this point, Shashikala worked in odd jobs, even working as domestic help for prominent families in Bombay. It was here that she met the reigning box office queen Noor Jehan, who arranged for young Shashikala to get a break in Bollywood.

Shashikala’s bold image and villainous roles

After beginning her career with Jugnu in 1947, Shashikala established herself as a supporting actress. But important roles eluded her for her first decade as an actress. It was only after her negative role in Aarti (1962) that Shashikala broke through. She was then flooded with roles of vamp in several films, and she did many in memorable films. Off screen too, Shashikala was noted for her modern and bold image, different from contemporary actresses. That combined with her on-screen portrayals of feisty and evil women typecast her further. Shashikala worked in over 100 films during a career that stretched till 2006.

Shashikala’s connection with KL Saigal

In the 50s, when Shashikala was working hard to establish herself in Bollywood, she met her future husband Om Prakash Saigal. The two tied the knot and had two daughters. Om Prakash was a distant relative of the legendary Kundan Lal Saigal, widely called India’s first superstar. Shashikala passed away in 2021 at the age of 88.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Baba Ramdev's toothpaste, oil, shampoo products in trouble; Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business may be acquired by...

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China after postponing India trip

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement