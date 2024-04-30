The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

Varsha Jain, the set designer of The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about the inspiration and challenge behind designing the airport look in an exclusive conversation with DNA.

Not only the cast, but the success of a show, to enhance the feel of the show, one of the most important things is an appealing set. As Kapil Sharma is back with his team to entertain the audience with his new show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, we saw some changes in not only the cast (Sunil Grover is back) but also in the set of the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has an airport look with a cafe where Kapil chats with celebrities and makes them laugh while entertaining the audience. DNA recently got in a conversation with the set designer of the Kapil's Show, who has also designed the sets for his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show which aired on television. She is none other than, Varsha Jain, who talked about the most challenging part about designing the set and the inspiration behind the airport look.

Talking about the inspiration behind the set, Varsha Jain said, "Because it was now going to be on Netflix, so it had to be something that had to be dramatically different to what has happened in all these seasons. It was a reinvention of the show. The writers had actually set up the show in the airport. It was their idea that Kapil had opened a cafe at the airport. The tagline that they often use to explain why the airport, is like whenever we are calling the stars on the show, they are traveling in and out of the city so the best place to catch them is at the airport. So that’s how we came up with the airport design."

Varsha revealed the biggest challenge about designing the set and said, "It had to have that Indian ethos and had to have the international global charm which is what airports in India are you know. If you see the Mumbai airport, it is a very contemporary state-of-the-art airport but it has a lot of Indian art. So that’s where we took our idea from and that’s what we were trying to create. The idea was that it has the Indian elements but since we are now a global nation, it had to have that appeal. It also had to have the ethos of the show, that warmth."

She further added what made it different from the set for a television show and said, "We were putting this set at Film City, so the studio size is less but when we were creating the airport, it had to look that scale and that too within the studio. So to give that scale in that space was a challenging part. Because it’s a 360-degree set and they are using drone cameras so every part of the set is exposed. So when every part of the set is exposed, how do you hide the cameras right? So that was challenging and different to normal television shows."

Varsha also revealed an input given by Kapil Sharma which she inculcated while designing the set and said, "The creative team gave me a brief. They explained to me where the show was set, and they explained to me what each of the characters did or was expected to do. Once the creative team at Kapil and Netflix were in consensus with the look we were doing and then we finally presented it to Kapil and he had certain inputs. Normally they have a chat area and then do gags. They didn’t want the same background as chat for the gags. So he wanted the background to change. So in the set, we put a huge rotator which takes the cafe behind and another backdrop comes in front."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh recently celebrated the success of the show. After Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, and Parineeti Chopra, now, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen gracing the show in the latest episode. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

