Television

The Great Indian Kapil Show becomes third most-watched non-English series of week on Netflix, show trends in...

The Great Indian Kapil Show has made its way to the audiences in India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Image source: IMDb)
Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show, made a smashing debut, as the show is trending across 14 countries as per the Global Top 10 series list, released by Netflix today - just a few days after the premiere of the very first episode!

Needless to say, the show has captured the hearts of audiences, with a perfect blend of the gang’s whimsies, the reunion of Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover after a really long time, exciting guests line-up and heartfelt conversations, while celebrating laughter all along. Within days of its launch, the show has made its way to the audience in India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Here's Netflix's reel on the success of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Speaking about the success of the show Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India said, "The Great Indian Kapil Show is one of our biggest bets this year and I want to thank our audience for their heartwarming love and excitement. The love for this format combined with the unparalleled reach that a platform like Netflix brings allows it to scale newer heights, locally and internationally. It is no small feat that, within 2 days of the first episode launching, the title has made it to our Global Top 10 TV(Non-English) at no.3 list and is trending in 14 countries. With The Great Indian Kapil Show, we look forward to engaging meaningfully with our members and giving them a reason to enjoy the laugh riot with their entire family, every weekend. We're just getting started and everyone is invited on this joy ride with the best comics in Indian comedy.”

And this is just the beginning! With Sunil Gover’s return, new characters and no-holds-barred conversation with the celebrity guests, The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to take the world by storm with its comedy and eccentricities as a new episode drops every Saturday night at 8pm only on Netflix. Delivering extraordinary performances and winning hearts with their wit & humour is the spectacular cast including, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

