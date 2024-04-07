Twitter
Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

Sangeeta Bijlani was about to get married to Salman Khan in 1994, but called off their wedding when she caught the superstar cheating with her. In 1996, she married former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and divorced him in 2010.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 02:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sangeeta Bijlani in a still from Tridev/YouTube screengrab
From Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, there have been many stars from the Hindi film industry and the cricketing world who have tied the knot with each other. One addition to this list is of the actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who married former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 but their relationship ended after 14 years.

Born in 1960 in Mumbai, Sangeeta Bijlani started modeling at the age of 16. In 1980, she won the title of Miss India and went on to represented the country at Miss Universe 1980 in South Korea. She won the Best National Costume award, but failed to reach among the top 12 contestants in the beauty pageant.

In 1988, Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut with Qatil opposite Aditya Pancholi, and starred in two successful multi-starrers named Tridev and Hathyar in 1989. She went on to star in multiple films such as Paap Ki Kamaee, Gunahon Ka Devta, Haatim Tai, Khoon Ka Karz, and Gunehgar Kaun in the early 1990s but none of them were commercially successful.

Before even entering the film industry, Sangeeta had met Salman Khan on the sets of a TV commercial in 1986 and started dating. They were in a relationship for eight years and was about to get married in 1994. Their wedding was fixed on May 27 and the wedding cards were also printed. But a month before their wedding, the actress caught Salman cheating on her with the Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali, who was working in Hindi films then, and called off their wedding.

After she cancelled her wedding with Salman, Sangeeta stared dating former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. He had married Naureen Azharuddin in 1987 and had two sons with her. In 1996, he divorced his first wife and married Sangeeta. The actress and the cricketer also took divorce after 14 years in 2010 when he was reportedly dating Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta. Sangeeta and Azharuddin had no kids.

