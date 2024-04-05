Twitter
Bollywood

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Continuing her legacy of LSD, Ektaa Kapoor will introduce eight new faces with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Ektaa Kapoor-LSD 2 (Image source: Twitter, IMDb)
In 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha came as a surprise to the audiences with an intriguing and gripping story. Besides this, Ektaa R Kapoor's produced, Dibakar Banerjee's film also introduced some new faces on the big screens, including Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and many others. It was Ektaa R Kapoor who identified the potential in them and gave them a big break with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. After 14 years, Ekta continues the legacy of introducing new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. 

With the highly anticipated sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gearing up for release in cinemas on April 19, 2024, Ektaa R Kapoor is set to introduce eight new and talented names in the industry with the sequel. Right from the early days of her career, Ektaa R. Kapoor has given notable talents the platform to shine in the industry. Be it Smriti Irani, Ankita Lokhande, Vidya Balan, Sakshi Tanwar, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, or Karan Kunndra. While the sequels have the same cast as their first part, Ektaa is introducing all the new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. 

Talking Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, which was recently released with a disclaimer from the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee before its release, impressed netizens. Ever since its release, it has drawn the attention of fans and audiences.

Watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose

On March 31, the makers of the film shared a video message from the director on social media. He said (in Hindi), "Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. Just as we did in LSD 1, we are showing the same truth that is all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer because it is showing the same thing happening all around us."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

