Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s firm invested just Rs 22 crore, now Rs 820000 crore brand…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 968052 crore. He is involved in a wide range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1984000 crore. Reliance Retail is one of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Retail. To recall, Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of Reliance Retail to Isha Ambani in August 2022 and in the same month, the company acquired Campa brand from Pure Drinks group in a Rs 220000000 deal. With a current valuation of Rs 820000 crore, Reliance Retail has big ambitions from Campa and it is now reportedly planning to set up its own bottling units for wider distribution of the brand.

As per a report by the Financial Express, “larger distribution and bottling push of Campa Cola will also be timed with a marketing drive for the brand across the country.” Currently, Reliance Retail works with external bottlers like Kali Aerated Water Works, Asian Beverages in Tamil Nadu, Jallan Food Products, and Ghodavat Consumer Products.

The company recently launched Campa’s first national ad last week as it looks to rebuild its brand equity. Campa is currently widely available in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to Financial Express, the combined sales in these markets stand at around Rs 150-200 crore.