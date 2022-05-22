Dhaakad actor Kangana Ranaut talks about not doing item songs, endorsing fairness creams

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Fearless Kangana Ranaut never fails to speak her heart out, she has always been vocal about her thoughts. The actress has now talked about not doing item songs and endorsing fairness creams while promoting her film Dhaakad.

In an interview with india.com, the actress stated that she never did any item song or endorsed fairness creams even when she started her career. She stated, “dekhiye mene apni zindgi me ek jagah par aake stand lia.” She further mentioned, “I worked hard for 10 years, aisa nahi hai ki mujhe ye cheeze bother nahi karti thi. Mene kabhi item number nahi kiye. Mene Kabhi fairness creams nahi ki. Mene koi bhi aisi cheez nahi ki uss daruan jisse aaj mujhe compromise karna pde. (It was never like that these things never bothered me. I never did any item number, or endorsed fairness creams. I never did anything because of which I have to compromise now)”

She continued, “aap kabhi bhi jaake peeche dekh nahi skte koi controversial cheez. Lekin men vo 10 saal tak kuch nahi kaha na. Kyuki mene apni energies ko divert nahi kia. Ek mukaam par aane ke baad hi mene ye cheezo ko bolna shuru kia. So definitely, I am no role model to follow. Me vahi karti hu jo mujhe suit karta hai. (Even when you look at my history, you will never find anything controversial. But I was silent for all those 20 years. I did not let these things divert my energies. I started taking a stand when I felt that I am at a certain level now)”

Meanwhile, speaking about Kangana's new film Dhaakad, produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Razneesh Ghai, features the actress as Agent Agni in the lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.