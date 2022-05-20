Kartik Aaryan praises Kangana Ranaut, opens up on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2-Dhaakad clash

Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan/File photos

This Friday (May 20), two highly-anticipated Bollywood films hit theatres namely Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

With the films clashing at the box office, it was presumed that there would be some rivalry among the two lead stars of the respective movies. However, it seems like both Kangana and Kartik do not mind their films clashing.

Recently, when Kartik was asked to respond to Kangana's statement that she was happy it was Kartik's film with which Dhaakad was clashing at the box office, the actor told india.com in an exclusive chat, "I am really happy. I saw what she said at the press conference and it feels good to know that when praise comes from an actor like her who is so so good in her craft, jihone aaj take performance pe performance di hai and jab who raise tareef karti hai toh main who dekhkar bahut khush hua. Raha sawal dono filmon ka, I think unka bhi trailer bahut accha hai, kamal ka hai and dono filmon ki audience alag hai. I wish her all the best. Woh bhi bahut achi picture niklegi and yeh bhi."

For the unversed, at the trailer launch of Dhaakad, when Kangana was asked about the clash with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kangana said not every film will be able to get a solo arrival since there are many movies ready to hit the screens owing to the backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also praised Kartik and stated that he is a self-made star, therefore, she was happy her film was clashing with his.

"As far as Kartik is concerned, I really like his work. If there is someone from this generation who is standing on his own and doing work. So films can come simultaneously and do well," she added.

Meanwhile, both Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have opened to rave reviews. The audience have lauded Kangana's performance in the action flick, while Kartik starrer is being hailed as a 'complete entertainment package'.