Dhaakad Twitter review: Moviegoers say Kangana Ranaut 'surpasses versatility', hail film as 'outstanding'

Dhaakad movie Twitter review/File photo

Dhaakad Twitter review: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring - Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee among others hit cinemas today (May 20). And the early reviews for the 'genre defining' action flick seem to be impressive.

Cinephiles who had the opportunity to watch the early morning shows of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, took to Twitter to share their reviews and as promised by the makers, it seems like Dhaakad has delivered a one-of-a-kind action flick that has left the audience in awe.

Netizens are hailing Kangana Ranaut's impressive and powerful performance in the film besides those of Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The audience has been liking the film for it's 'hardcore action' and gripping story.

READ: Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut gifts herself swanky new Mercedes Maybach S680 worth Rs 5 crore

"#DhaakadReview #Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC. While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING," tweeted a cine-goer.

"Kangana is brave and the film has the story. Finished watching the film in a premiere show dubai. I must Kangana will get her 4th national award. Must must watch," tweeted another moviegoer.

"REVIEW: #Dhaakad - A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences. MUST WATCH," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out some tweets below:

Kangana is brave and the film has the story. Finished watching the film in a premiere show dubai. I must Kangana will get her 4th national award. Must must watch.#Dhaakad — Swati Yadav (@swat19940) May 19, 2022

#DhaakadReview #Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC.

While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING — Himesh (@HimeshNankad) May 19, 2022

REVIEW: #Dhaakad



- A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences.



MUST WATCH — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 19, 2022

#KanganaRanaut Wears The Crown In @RazyGhai Universe Making sure You Bow Down To Her Talent#Dhaakad is a must watch @rampalarjun get ready to witness new level of stardom #Dhaakadreview https://t.co/4nFNalRJNc May 19, 2022

At the trailer launch of the film, while speaking about Dhaakad, Kangana had said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."

Director Razneesh Ghai had said, "Dhaakad being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse."