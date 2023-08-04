Headlines

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet India's highest-paid IT CEO who studied law, lives in Paris, monthly salary is in crores

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications and net worth

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for his act in Dream Girl which helped them to spread awareness on cyber crime.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayushmann Khurrana recently dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film Dream Girl 2 and left fans impressed. Now, Bihar Police has used one of his clips from Dream Girl to raise awareness about cyber crime and also lauded the actor for his act in the film.

Sharing a clip from the 2019 fil Dream Girl, The Bihar Police took to its Twitter and wrote, “Your appearance in this movie has proven to be incredibly appealing in our fight against cyber fraud. Your act was remarkably close to the real cyber fraud calls. Please continue to spread such awareness. Best wishes, and welcome to Samastipur.” 

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the face of movies that give a social message to society. From Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor has impressed the audience with his roles. 

The 2019 film Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing of Ayushmann Khurrana which earned Rs 195.00 crore worldwide. Now, after giving a series of flop movies, the actor is looking for a box office hit with Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh among others. 

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl and the official synopsis of the film read, “Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors." The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. 

Read Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Meet world’s richest IITian who grew up without electricity, father was farmer, net worth is…

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE