Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for his act in Dream Girl which helped them to spread awareness on cyber crime.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film Dream Girl 2 and left fans impressed. Now, Bihar Police has used one of his clips from Dream Girl to raise awareness about cyber crime and also lauded the actor for his act in the film.

Sharing a clip from the 2019 fil Dream Girl, The Bihar Police took to its Twitter and wrote, “Your appearance in this movie has proven to be incredibly appealing in our fight against cyber fraud. Your act was remarkably close to the real cyber fraud calls. Please continue to spread such awareness. Best wishes, and welcome to Samastipur.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the face of movies that give a social message to society. From Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor has impressed the audience with his roles.

The 2019 film Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing of Ayushmann Khurrana which earned Rs 195.00 crore worldwide. Now, after giving a series of flop movies, the actor is looking for a box office hit with Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh among others.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl and the official synopsis of the film read, “Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors." The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

