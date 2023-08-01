Headlines

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday, August 1 evening. Also starring Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh among others, the trailer promises a rib-ticking comedy of errors.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors."

In the trailer, we see Ayushmann Khurrana's Karam turns into Pooja to solve her 'anokhi problem' and gets married to Abhishek Banerjee's Shah Rukh to get him out of depression, resulting in hilarious situations involving the entire families of Ayushmann, Abhishek, and Ananya, who has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel.

Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel of Dream Girl released in 2019. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the prequel in his directorial debut, is also the director of the upcoming film. The film has been produced by Shoba Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). The actor is looking for a big box office hit after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero. Dream Girl 2 releases in cinemas on August 25.

