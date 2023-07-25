Headlines

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Also starring Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among others, the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on August 25.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled his first look from his upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday, July 25, exactly a month ahead of its theatrical release on August 25. The film stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film Dream Girl.

The 'pehli jhalak', as the actor called it in his caption, shows him in a dual avatar as Karamveer and Pooja. "Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!", Ayushmann wrote. The actor's wife-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap reacted to his look as she dropped a fire and eyes filled with hearts emojis.

Netizens also shared interesting reactions to Khurrana's first look in his comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup, and skirt!", while another added, "You could seriously become a heroine in a regular movie too. You look a lot prettier than some girls cast these days."

Dream Girl 2 has been using other Bollywood star films in its promotional videos since the beginning of the year. Ayushmann's Pooja was heard flirting with people mimicking Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh ahead of Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release respectively.   

Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the upcoming film also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut, and has been produced by Shoba Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). The actor is looking for a big box office hit after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.

READ | Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja flirts with 'Jhootha-Makkaar RK', netizens say 'pehle Pathaan ab Ranbir Kapoor'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Third Sawan Somwar fast: 5 nutritious drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE