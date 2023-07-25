Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Also starring Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among others, the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled his first look from his upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday, July 25, exactly a month ahead of its theatrical release on August 25. The film stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film Dream Girl.

The 'pehli jhalak', as the actor called it in his caption, shows him in a dual avatar as Karamveer and Pooja. "Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!", Ayushmann wrote. The actor's wife-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap reacted to his look as she dropped a fire and eyes filled with hearts emojis.

Netizens also shared interesting reactions to Khurrana's first look in his comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup, and skirt!", while another added, "You could seriously become a heroine in a regular movie too. You look a lot prettier than some girls cast these days."

Dream Girl 2 has been using other Bollywood star films in its promotional videos since the beginning of the year. Ayushmann's Pooja was heard flirting with people mimicking Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh ahead of Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release respectively.

Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the upcoming film also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut, and has been produced by Shoba Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). The actor is looking for a big box office hit after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.



