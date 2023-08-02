Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Ahead of his upcoming release Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana reflected on the box office failure of his last four films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.

Ayushmann Khurrana launched the trailer for his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday, August 1. The comedy-drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 film of the same name. Ananya Panday has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film, slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana is seeking commercial success after his previous four films have failed at the box office. From Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releasing in 2021 to Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero hitting theatres last year, Ayushmann's last four films failed terribly.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up on his four consecutive box office failures and told News18, "It is all about being at the right time and the right place. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and you need to fit in. I feel the timing (of these films) was not right. At the same time, I believe all these films have been well received and it is also about longevity. All these films will get their due. For example, when Lamhe was released, it didn’t work but it is one of our favourite films."

The National Award-winning actor also shared how he prepped for Dream Girl 2 as he stated, "Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Jokes aside, it wasn’t really difficult. I had to lose a bit of weight and thanks to my metabolism I could do it quickly. But my respect for women and my female co-actors has gone really high. There is a lot of comedy of errors in the film and I am sure the audience will really enjoy it."

Also starring Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Asrani among others, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa who also helmed the prequel. Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have produced the film under their banner Balaji Telefilms.



