Anushka Sharma's cameo in Babil Khan starrer Qala song 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' leaves netizens surprised

Actors Triptii Dimri and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan have been receiving a lot of appreciation for their performance in the psychological drama Qala. But what caught the attention was Anushka Sharma’s special cameo in the movie.

In the movie, Anushka was seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s actor lip-syncing in the Ghode Pe Sawaar song, which was sung by Tripti Dimri’s Qala Manjushree. Netizens also reacted to it, and one of them tweeted, A movie like this comes once every 5-10 years. Such a #dark audio-visual spectacle! @AnushkaSharma ur Production house is #FANTASTIC! - NH10, Pari, Bulbul & Qala (my watched list).” The second one wrote, “One criticism for #Qala is that it was too anglicised. The costumes of Qala in her younger days were weird let alone Indian. Also, #BabilKhan’s character didn’t evoke any emotions. The @ItsAmitTrivedi songs were awesome & @tripti_dimri23 was fantastic. @AnushkaSharma’s surprise.”

Apart From The Story Direction and Performances By The Actors #BabilKhan @tripti_dimri23 @swastika24 The Best Thing About #Qala is Seeing @AnushkaSharma on Screen After 4 Freaking Years.. Fans like Me Have Missed You. Hope You Are Reading This. Will Be Waiting For #chakdaxpress

Fans like Me Have Missed You.

Hope You Are Reading This.

Will Be Waiting For #chakdaxpress pic.twitter.com/xGpXUSGIH8 — Showmen (@showmentalukde1) December 2, 2022

#Qala - @samirkochhar @swanandkirkire are wasted & barely get any scope. @nowitsabhi impresses even in a spl appearance. #GirijaOak does well & so does @varungrover who ironically plays a lyricist in the film as well & gets to mouth some nice lines. @AnushkaSharma 's cameo is fantastic."

#Qala - @samirkochhar @swanandkirkire are wasted & barely get any scope. @nowitsabhi impresses even in a spl appearance. #GirijaOak does well & so does @varungrover who ironically plays a lyricist in the film as well & gets to mouth some nice lines. @AnushkaSharma ‘s cameo is — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) December 3, 2022

All the pieces of our souls that were choked in the last few years by all those degenerated hindi songs, are carefully resuscitated & weaved in2 ths 1album! Cant get ovr cant thnk enuf @ItsAmitTrivedi @varungrover @AnushkaSharma @KausarMunir #AmitavBhattacharya the singers #Qala pic.twitter.com/R3ikydaGi6 December 3, 2022

On Saturday, Anushka took to her Instagram story and praised the Qala team and the cast. She wrote, "A daughter`s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."

Anushka complemented and praised the director. She wrote, "@anvita_dee UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!"She also praised Triptii`s performance, "@tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare!" Anushka continued, "@kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time."

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala’s tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

In the trailer, Triptii as Qala showcased her art of singing and how she is reaching the peak of her career. When her career was at stake due her personal life and bond with her mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee. Then, Babil Khan enters as Qala's new competition in the form of Jagan.The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film marks the debut of Babil Khan. Anvitaa Dutt’s directorial return to Netflix stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. (With inputs from ANI)