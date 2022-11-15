Qala trailer: Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan's Netflix film portrays troubled relationship of a singer with her mother

Qala Trailer/Youtube Screenshots

Netflix India released the trailer of Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan in the leading roles, on Tuesday, November 15. Slated to release on December 1 on the streaming platform, Qala takes a look at the troubled life of the singer, portrayed by Tripti, and how her relationship with her mother, essayed by Swastika Mukherjee, impacts her career.

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is seen playing a mysterious character of a singer who will pose a tough competitor to Tripti's titular character. Apart from the three main leads, the film has a bunch of talented actors such as Amit Sial, Varun Grover, Abhishek Banerjee, and Swanand Kirkire among others.

The YouTube description of the trailer reads, "Set in 1940s Kolkata, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother. Will all her sacrifices be worth the success she gets?" The comments section is filled with comments from people excited to watch the film after its intriguing trailer.

"Kind of reminded me of Black Swan to some extent. Not sure if anyone else got the vibes. Nonetheless, this one’s going to be an amazing one it seems. Tripti is such a beautiful girl and has an amazing career ahead. Although I am awaiting to see Babil. Just want to relive the legend “Irrfan Khan” through Babil’s eyes and hopefully, he won’t disappoint", read one comment. Another netizen wrote, "The sheer amount of talent packed in this project is just commendable. Super Excited".

Qala is directed by the famous lyricist Anvitaa Dutt who made her directorial debut with the 2020 supernatural thriller Bulbbul in which Tripti Dimri played the titular role too. Also starring Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Bulbbul was also a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and was also produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz.