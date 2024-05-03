Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in several states in coming days; check full forecast

Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, there is a possibility of a heat wave at isolated places in Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra Kutch and North Interior Karnataka on May 07, 2024, said IMD.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally) is very likely over South Interior Karnataka adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema, stated Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, said IMD.

Heatwave is likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Karaikal and North Interior Karnataka on May 06, 2024, IMD stated further.

There is a possibility of a heat wave in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on May 05, 2024, said IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the hill district of Dima Hasao has caused flooding and landslides, resulting in communication disruptions.

Several areas of the district, including Haflong Town, are flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Railway service has also been disrupted due to landslides between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao.

