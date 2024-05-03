Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in several states in coming days; check full forecast

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy, handler of 'Spirit of Congress’ X account

RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'Stop lying for...': Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh slams Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni's allegations of harassment

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Meet man who failed 20 times, then built Rs 500 crore company with just Rs 10000, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

'Stop lying for...': Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh slams Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni's allegations of harassment

Fatty Liver: Signs on face that indicate liver disease

Buttermilk vs Lassi: Which is healthier?

7 types of birds that prey on animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

'Stop lying for...': Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh slams Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni's allegations of harassment

'Don't mess it up': Fardeen Khan reacts to No Entry 2 being made with new cast

Ragini Khanna reacts to viral video claiming she converted to Christianity: 'I have no issues if...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in several states in coming days; check full forecast

Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, there is a possibility of a heat wave at isolated places in Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra Kutch and North Interior Karnataka on May 07, 2024, said IMD.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 03, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally) is very likely over South Interior Karnataka adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema, stated Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, said IMD.

Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, there is a possibility of a heat wave at isolated places in Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra Kutch and North Interior Karnataka on May 07, 2024, said IMD.

Heatwave is likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Karaikal and North Interior Karnataka on May 06, 2024, IMD stated further.

There is a possibility of a heat wave in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on May 05, 2024, said IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the hill district of Dima Hasao has caused flooding and landslides, resulting in communication disruptions.

Several areas of the district, including Haflong Town, are flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Railway service has also been disrupted due to landslides between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

buyYoutubViews.com CMO Discusses Evolving Role of Viewership in Social Media Strategies

Die-hard Virat Kohli fan displays love for 'Namma RCB' at graduation ceremony in US, video goes viral

Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance may lose three companies soon, Rs 96500000000 deal to…

Meet actress, former beauty queen, who made debut with SRK, quit acting after one film, married billionaire worth Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement