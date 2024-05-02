Twitter
Sajid Nadiadwala bags rights for Rajinikanth's biopic, details inside

Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly bagged the rights for Rajinikanth's biopic, which will depict his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sajid Nadiadwala, Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the greatest actors in the country, his fans worship him. The actor won everyone's hearts with his blockbuster films, his movies are celebrated like festivals in cinema halls.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly bagged the rights for Rajinikanth's biopic, which will depict his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar. According to a media report, Nadiadwala, who has bankrolled films such as the Housefull franchise, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Judwaa 2, and Kick, among many others, signed a contract for the rights for the biopic.

Quoting a source close to the development, the media report said that Nadiadwala believes "Rajinikanth's story deserves to be seen by the world - from a bus conductor to a superstar".
The media report also stated that Nadiadwala has been in constant touch with the star and his family to maintain authenticity in telling the story and claimed that it is the “greatest rags to riches story, and will focus more on Rajinikanth the human.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 171's official title was announced recently. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller is titled as Coolie. The production banner Sun Pictures, which also bankrolled Rajinikanth's last blockbuster Jailer, released an action-packed title teaser video of the film on Monday evening.

In the teaser video, Rajinikanth was seen beating up gold smugglers at an illegal bunker in a seaport. After thrashing the goons, the superstar lie down on the gold bars and threatens the smugglers' boss over a phone call. The title teaser, set to Anirudh Ravichander's banging music, has a massy look and has already created hype for the upcoming film.

Before Coolie, Rajinikanth will be seen next in TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan, which is slated to release in October this year. Vettaiyan features top actors from other major film industries as well. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Coolie is expected to release sometime in 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)

