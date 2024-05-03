Twitter
Ankiti Bose Launches New Legal Offensive Against Former Zilingo Partners

Simultaneously, Bose's High Court suit targets what she contends to be deceptive statements made by the duo, purportedly exacerbating the harm to her public image.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 03, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

After filing a First Information Report (FIR), former Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose has initiated legal proceedings against her former business associates, Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya, through a fresh lawsuit. 

This recent legal move by Bose occurs amidst the ongoing criminal proceedings in Mumbai, introducing a new chapter to the unfolding legal drama between the involved parties.
The lawsuit has been formally submitted to the Bombay High Court, supplementing the criminal charges already lodged against Kapoor and Vaidya in Mumbai. Insider sources intimate that the criminal complaint delineates a spectrum of allegations, encompassing claims of harassment, threats, false accusations, and the alleged concealment of vital evidence. 

Simultaneously, Bose's High Court suit targets what she contends to be deceptive statements made by the duo, purportedly exacerbating the harm to her public image.

As investigations into Kapoor and Vaidya persist, Bose's it is critical to note that Bose’s legal endeavors have earlier transcended just her former partners to encompass investor Mahesh Murthy. The ongoing dispute, marked by legal maneuvers and media confrontations, has evolved into a multifaceted battle.

