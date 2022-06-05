India responds after Qatar summons Indian envoy over BJP leader’s remarks on Prophet

File photo: @IndEmbDoha

The government of Qatar Sunday summoned the Indian envoy over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders.

However, in a statement, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said Ambassador Dipak Mittal has conveyed that the "tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

Our response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOFA on an offensive tweet in India: https://t.co/IIIrWPiZ9A pic.twitter.com/FjmKqt2Cey — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 5, 2022

In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by Qatar foreign ministry on an offensive tweet made by BJP leaders, the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, “Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating religious personality.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar and on Sunday he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here.

