BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal from primary membership over controversial remarks

Nupur Sharma suspended by BJP: On June 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over the controversy.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership over controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad. The party's spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been suspended. The action came hours after the BJP said in a statement that it respects all religions.

Several FIRs have been filed against Sharma, BJP's national spokesperson, for the remarks made during a television news debate. On June 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over the controversy. The police have arrested 29 people in connection with the violence.

On Sunday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party is strongly against any ideology that demeans other religions. Without taking any names, he said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion."

He said the party is committed to making India a great country where all citizens are equal and live with dignity.

The Kanpur administration has blamed a local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, for inciting the violence. It said the leader had called for the market shutdown against Nupur Sharma's remarks, leading to violence.

Over 39 people, including police personnel, were injured in stone pelting during the violence.

The police have registered three FIRs and filed cases against 1,000 unknown people for rioting.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," Singh said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP said Naveen Kumar Jindal's views on social media vitiate communal harmony.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

With inputs from PTI