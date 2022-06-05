Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal suspended: What BJP said in its letters to these leaders

Nupur Sharma had made the remark against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate. (File)

Nupur Sharma, BJP's national spokesperson, has been suspended from the party's primary membership for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate. The party also suspended the primary membership of Naveen Kumar Jindal for making communally sensitive remarks on social media.

Several complaints have been registered against Nupur Sharma for the comments. She was representing the party on the television channel during a debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row.

What the BJP's letters to Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal said?

In a communication to Nupur Sharma, the party's disciplinary committee said she had expressed views contrary to the party's official position on various matters, in contravention of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," BJP said.

To Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads the Delhi media cell, the party wrote that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

On Sunday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party is strongly against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion and that it doesn't promote such people. He said the party is committed to making India a great country where all its citizens are equal and live with dignity.

The remark came after over three dozen people were injured in violence in Kanpur over Nupur Sharma's remarks. The UP police have arrested around 29 people and booked over a thousand for rioting.

